ISP: One person dies in crash at top of Mica Grade south of CDA

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash at the top of Mica Grade south of Coeur d'Alene on U.S. 95 on Wednesday, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Crews and troopers will be on the scene for some time, so drivers should expect delays, ISP said.

This story will likely be updated as more information becomes available.

Update on Mica Grade crash. 2 vehicles involved, 1 fatality and 2 others with minor injuries. Crews and Troopers will be on scene for a while so expect delays and please slow on approach tot he scene. pic.twitter.com/erAOvU798x — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) January 24, 2018

