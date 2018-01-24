KREM
ISP: One person dies in crash at top of Mica Grade south of CDA

Staff , KREM 1:15 PM. PST January 24, 2018

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash at the top of Mica Grade south of Coeur d'Alene on U.S. 95 on Wednesday, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Crews and troopers will be on the scene for some time, so drivers should expect delays, ISP said.

This story will likely be updated as more information becomes available.

