Idaho's attorney general closes firework loophole

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- Fireworks law loophole closed in Coeur d’Alene, making it illegal to sell fireworks in Idaho.

It is illegal to set off aerial fireworks in Coeur d’Alene, but until recently it was legal to buy them in Idaho if you signed an agreement that said you would not set them off within the state limits. But Idaho’s attorney general closed that loophole the week before the Fourth of July.

Before the Fourth of July the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department is getting ready, they have upped the fire danger on Tubbs Hill and are ready to respond to any fireworks being set off in CDA.

“We’re pretty busy for a two-week period of time,” said CDA Fire Inspector, Craig Etherton,” We see lots of complaints every year from people going out and getting aerial fireworks and lighting them off. They’re not always as easy as you’d think to find where they’re being lit off from.”

It does not affect the Lake City in a big way because aerial fireworks are already banned in the city, said CDAFD.

Firework stands in town are inspected and only sell legal fireworks, said the fire department. The fire department hoped the new attorney general’s opinion would make getting aerial fireworks more difficult in the first place.

The new opinion by the AG does not apply to tribal land. The CDAFD pointed out people can still get illegal fireworks if they want in Idaho, and you will still likely find people illegally lighting them off.

“I think it’s probably always going to continue to be a tricky area,” said Etherton.

Fire departments know it is hard to find people illegally setting off fireworks, and they are usually busy with several types of calls on the Fourth of July anyway.

“We want people to be safe-that’s our bottom line,” said Etherton.

Public firework displays, like Coeur d’Alene’s, will not be affected by this because organizers are supposed to have the proper permits.

