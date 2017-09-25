Idaho state police trooper prays with struggling driver, ‘He defines protecting and serving'

HAYDEN, Idaho— A Coeur d’Alene woman shared about her encounter with an Idaho State police trooper as he offered to pray with her instead of issue a ticket Sunday.

KREM 2 received a Facebook post Monday afternoon from Becca Prince, who told the story of her encounter with Cpl. Chuck Robnett when he pulled her over for having expired tags on the vehicle she was driving.

Prince said she has been down on her luck the past few months. She lost a business she started in 2016, was behind on her bills and was trying not to let her house go into foreclosure.

When she was pulled over, Prince said the last thing she needed at that moment was a ticket.

According to the Facebook post, When the trooper asked her for the insurance, Prince began to cry. The trooper then asked why.

Prince explained her story to the trooper. Instead of giving her a ticket, the interaction between Prince and Cpl. Robnett resulted in something much more.

"He came up to me after taking my information back to the car and he said, 'Well I have some big news that you're not gonna get a ticket today, but even bigger than that is that you're on the right path and everyone's going to hear your story' and just basically filled me up with some loving kind words that this is not the end, it's the beginning,” Prince said.

What happened next has resulted in the Facebook post gathering more than 200 likes and shares.

“At that moment he asked me if he could pray for me. It felt appreciated. It felt seen that all the times that I've wanted to give up paid off in that one moment."

Prince said the trooper defines protecting and serving.

The full Facebook post Prince sent to KREM 2 is attached below.

