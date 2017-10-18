Idaho State Police seek help identifying suspect in fatal hit and run

Idaho State Police car (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Idaho State Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a fatal hit and run crash.

Police said the crash occurred on Interstate 90 in Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday night. ISP said an unknown vehicle struck a person on a bicycle in the westbound lane, then fled the scene.

The man riding the bicycle was in his late 50s, approximately six feet tall, had brown eyes, gray hair and had a partial beard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information that can help troopers in their investigation is asked to call Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730.

