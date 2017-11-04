Idaho natives to film sci-fi thriller in parts of N. Idaho

Movie reel. (Photo: AP Graphics Bank)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – An independent sci-fi thriller is set to be filmed in parts of North Idaho.

‘Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain’ Second Assistant Director Benjamin Schile says the movie takes place on the night of Quid Branson’s (played by Jeffrey Decker) engagement party. He is abducted by aliens and sent to an asteroid slave mining colony on the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Schile said they will be filming parts of the movie in places like Nezperce, Moscow and Coeur d’Alene. They will be filming in Shoshone November 5-7. He wanted to utilize the area for its historical buildings and natural beauty.

Schile and lead actor, Jeffrey Decker, are both from the area and they studied at the University of Idaho together.

The film is still looking for extras. They are looking for men and women ages 18-35. Schile said they do have a few speaking roles left. He is also looking for production assistants who have a desire to learn. Anyone who is interested should email mumproductions@gmail.com. The subject line should say “miner” and they ask you include your name, age, height and availability.

Schile said when the movie is done they plan to shop it around to movie studios at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

