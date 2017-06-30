Idaho man arrested for multiple charges after violating no contact order

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police Officers received reports of a welfare check, no contact order violation Friday.

Once on scene, officers observed a man they believed to be Christopher Neal Osborn who would be in violation of a no contact order by being at the residence. Osborn also had multiple warrants for his arrest according to reports. Osborn fled into the residence and would not respond to the officers.

Some occupants of the residence came outside and confirmed Osborn was inside, along with the woman who was protected by the no contact order. Officers on scene announced themselves several times in an attempt to get Osborn or the woman to come outside. According to reports, officers eventually gained entry into the residence and located Osborn hiding inside. Osborn was taken into custody and the woman was in the residence and unharmed. The identity of the woman is not being released at this time.

Osborn was arrested for second degree kidnapping, felony no contact order violation, obstructing, one felony warrant for a no contact order violation and two misdemeanors warrants for probation violations.

© 2017 KREM-TV