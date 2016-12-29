Ice fishermen finally able to get out on the ice

Two young anglers hold up their catch on Avondale Lake in December 2016.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- The Inland Northwest has already seen a good amount of snow this season, along with freezing temperatures.

While many residents like to complain about those days that the temperatures don’t climb above single digits, there are others who are relieved.

Those folks? They are the ice fishermen.

Of course, for a quality ice fishing season, one need good, thick ice. This year on Avondale Lake, they’re already out on the frozen water.

One fisherman, Brady Oakland, caught 40-50 fish on Thursday. He said the trout and perch were all there for the fishing at Avondale. They just had to get past the solid layer of ice.

“They’ll move from hole to hole,” explained Oakland.

Idaho Fish and Game said the last three winters have been poor for ice fishing in North Idaho. Temperatures would not stay below freezing for long enough to create a good layer of ice on local lakes.

This year, however, some of those sub-zero temperatures have already done the trick.

Anglers have also been out on Cocolalla and Fernan lakes, too.

IDFG asks that those seeking fish assess the ice before heading out and think safety first.

