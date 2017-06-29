'Hooligan Island' pops back up without city authorization

photo by Taylor Viydo

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- Hooligan Island is back and Coeur d’Alene city officials said Thursday they are not authorized to conduct business on city waterways.

The floating jungle gym is back on Lake Coeur d’Alene amidst some dispute over whether they are allowed to be there.

Last month, the owners of Hooligan Island anchored the structure off of city beach and city leaders said they did not have permission to do that. So the island went away, for a short time.

People were being charged $12 to be ferried from NIC’s dock to Hooligan Island, said a city spokesman on Thursday. They did not have permission from the city to conduct business on the waterways. Both sides have been talking for weeks but city officials said Hooligan Island still does not have a proper business license.

The Hooligan Island owners were using a dock at North Idaho College. NIC has since told them to stop conducting business there, city leaders said.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department made the island move farther out into the lake so they were no longer in the city waterways.

The Idaho Department of Lands said they are now investigating the matter to see if Hooligan Island can legally be where it is without a permit.

The owners of Hooligan Island could not be reached for comment at this time.

On a Facebook page, that appears to belong to Hooligan Island, there was a post Wednesday that said “unfortunately, the city has gotten the best of us for now and we will not be open for a few days.”

KREM spoke with the island owners last month and they seemed surprised about all the fuss.

“We’re a little bit surprised with the amount of pushback…by all Idaho laws, we can be there,” said Hooligan Island Co-owner, Rob Riley.

City officials said not having a permit is a public safety issue. And the Hooligan Island owners are still trying to get authorization from the city to conduct their business on the water.

© 2017 KREM-TV