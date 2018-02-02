KREM
Hayden Meadows students grow special Valentine's Day gifts

Tasha Cain, KREM 11:16 AM. PST February 02, 2018

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—Some of the kids at Hayden Meadows did not let winter weather stop them from growing flowers for a good cause. 

The Green Thumb Club at Hayden Meadows got a head start on spring by planting daffodils and red tulips in their kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms. 

The flowers will be shared with local assisted living residents for Valentine’s day.

School officials said the green house was started about 10 years ago, but this was the first year there was a Green Thumb Club.
 

