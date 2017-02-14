Girl tells police a man took her picture at Post Falls bus stop

Post Falls Police Department (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – A concern parent called Post Falls Police Monday after her daughter said a man took her picture while she was waiting for the bus.

According to a police report, the girl was standing on the southwest corner of Stagecoach and Colt around 8:00 a.m.

The girl’s mother told police a man in a white car drove slowly up to her, rolled down his window, smiled at her then took her daughter’s picture.

The girl told police the man had a white beard but that was the only thing she could remember about him. She said the car he was driving was compact in size.

