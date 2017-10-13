KREM
Girl hopes to erase all student lunch debt in Idaho with lemonade stand

Alexa Block , KREM 6:26 PM. PDT October 13, 2017

HAYDEN, Idaho – A second grader who has been raising money to erase student lunch debt in North Idaho with a lemonade stand set up shop at a bank in Hayden Friday night. 

Amiah Van Hill started raising money over the summer for the Coeur d’Alene School District. Her new goal is to clear student lunch debt for the entire state of Idaho by raising $100,000. Van Hill set up another lemonade stand at the Mountain West Bank in Hayden. 

She said she was inspired by a Washington state father who wanted to pay off school lunch debt where he lives.

At the end of the 2016-2017 school year, the Coeur d'Alene school district had $23,000 of unpaid lunch debt. Over the summer through her fundraising, private donations and parents paying off their child's lunch bill they chipped away significantly at that number. Van Hill’s mother Rachel expects them to reach their goal by Monday and the stand in Hayden was another way they are going to that happen.

“It makes me feel really good to know that I'm helping others. I want to do the whole state,” she said.

Van Hill said she wants to reopen her lemonade stand next summer and possibly the summer after that.

