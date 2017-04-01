Giant playing card shows up in Coeur d'Alene as prank

Ace of spades shows up on shore of Lake CDA (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A giant ace of spade was spotted on the shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene on Saturday.

Back in March, a giant die washed up on the shore and left many people wondering where it came from.

Turns out the giant playing card was put there as a prank. Pattie Strub said her family thought the story of the die was really funny and made the card as an April Fools’ Day joke.

