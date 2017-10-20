KREM
Former Spirit Lake police chief arrested for battery, stalking

Amanda Roley , KREM 1:46 PM. PDT October 20, 2017

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – The former Spirit Lake police chief has been arrested and charged with a felony.

Patrick Lawless is charged with felony aggravated battery and second degree stalking.

Court documents said Lawless rammed his truck into Adam Bowers’ car. Bowers is Lawless’ ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, according to court records.

Court documents said Lawless' ex-girlfriend was meeting Bowers to look at a home they might buy when Lawless rammed the car. 

