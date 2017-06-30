'Forks in the Road' art installment could be moved again

photo by Taylor Viydo

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- The Coeur d’Alene art installment ‘forks in the road,’ could be moved again, after complaints from business owners.

The art is literally two very large forks that are placed on the ground and they double as a bike rack. The forks were originally placed at the corner of Fourth and Foster. While it looked good there, two drivers struck and damaged the art in one month. One of the collisions was a hit and run that left city officials footing the repair bill. After that it was decided to move the installment up the street.

The owner of Capone’s restaurant suggested it be placed in front of a building, that they own, across the street where Gizmo CdA is. The Gizmo folks raised concerns about the placement of the forks, said city officials. City workers ended up putting the forks in front of Inkworld Tattoo.

The shop’s owner, Scott Hankins, was not a fan of the city’s decision.

“We do like the sculpture. We just feel that the placement is, once again, weird,” said Hankins.

He argued that it cuts into the sidewalk too much and told the city that it does not leave much room to sit in front of his studio. So he reached out to the city about it.

“The function of it is not really cool. It would be best if they moved it to a more appropriate area,” said Hankins.

At a city council meeting in the first week of July they will decide to either move the art installment or leave them where they are. Moving the art within midtown or other areas would be tricky, said city officials. The size is the main issue, since the forks are so big there are not many sidewalks where it would meet standards set in the Americans with Disabilities Act. Private business owners are also trying to give their opinion on where public art should be.

“For me personally, even if they would swap it for another smaller sculpture if they were going to put it there. I would be ok with that,” said Hankins.

Hankins wanted to make it clear he does not want to cause a big stink over the art, and at the end of the day it is the art in midtown that defines it.

“It’s to me, the most diverse block in the entire city of Coeur d’Alene,” said Hankins.

© 2017 KREM-TV