Flooding in N. Idaho expected to drop in coming days

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Some water levels at rivers and lakes around North Idaho are starting to decrease.

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect Monday for much of the Inland Northwest.

The St. Joe River in St. Maries is experiencing major flooding but it appears the water is starting to recede. On Sunday, the water was measured at just over 38 feet and by Monday at 2:00 p.m. it dropped to just below 38 feet.

St. Joe River at St. Maries above major #flood stage, but starting to recede

Officials said Lake Coeur d’Alene is approximately six feet above the normal summer level. The Idaho United States Geological Survey reports that the lake over 34 feet as of Monday, which is just over a foot above flood stage. The National Weather Service reported that the flooding there is just minor and it's expected to stay at about the same level in the coming days.

The Coeur d’Alene River in Cataldo is also experiencing minor flooding too. Water levels are down to 43 feet according to the NWS which is right at flood stage.

Kootenai County Emergency Management officials said on Sunday that they are expecting water levels on the Spokane River west of Highway 95 to crest within the next one to two days.

Many of our streamgages are reporting new record high flows for this day of the year

If you are in need of sandbags, county leaders said you can call 208-446-1775 or 911 after hours. If you are interested in being placed on a volunteer sandbagging list, contact the Kootenai County Local Emergency Planning Committee at 208-446-1779.

County officials said if you suffered damage to your home or business you should report it to the Kootenai County Office of Emergency.

This is the scene at a viewer's home along Lake Coeur d'Alene. They said the water has come over their seawall.

