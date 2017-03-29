Floating Coeur d'Alene restaurant reopens after closing for floodwater

Cedars Restaurant in Coeur d'Alene (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Cedars Floating Restaurant in Coeur d’Alene will reopen Wednesday night after closing a week ago due to flood waters.

Cedars had to close for the third time in 30 years last week because the ramp to get into the building and the parking lot were both flooded.

It was around noon on March 18 when Lake Coeur d'Alene started to expand and the distance between Cedars and the shore, became greater.

"Panic. We had had a wedding reception scheduled for the patio that evening and a full restaurant planned," said Cedars General Manager Lynette Baskins when they closed the place.

Within a few hours, staff at Cedars called in refrigerated trucks to remove all the perishable food here. It would turn out to be a race against the clock.

"We had a good idea of what had to be done. Which is always a good thing to have," said Sous Chef Coedy LaBolle.

