Floating Coeur d'Alene restaurant closed due to flood

Cedars Restaurant in Coeur d'Alene (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- For the third time in just as many decades, Cedars floating restaurant in Coeur d'Alene is closed on Wednesday because of flood waters.

The building itself is fine but the ramp to get to the building and parking lot are both flooded. The restaurant is now closed until further notice.

It was around noon on Saturday when Lake Coeur d'Alene started to expand and the distance between Cedars and the shore, became greater.

"Panic. We had had a wedding reception scheduled for the patio that evening and a full restaurant planned," said Cedars General Manager Lynette Baskins.

Within a few hours, staff at Cedars called in refrigerated trucks to remove all the perishable food here. It would turn out to be a race against the clock.

"We had a good idea of what had to be done. Which is always a good thing to have," said Sous Chef Coedy LaBolle.

LaBolle has been through the drill before. He was there in 2008 when high waters closed the restaurant. But before that was one other flood in 1996. Head Chef Andy Coleman was there then. During the 1996 floods, Cedars had to call in outside help.

"We got her under control thanks to the 'Cougar.' The tug 'Cougar,'" said Coleman.

A tugboat was used to keep Cedars from floating away. Wednesday it's not as bad, that's for sure. Still, Cedars had to cancel around 75 reservations through next weekend. They hope to reopen by the end of next week.

