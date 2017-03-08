FBI offering reward in 29-year-old missing person case

Tina Finley has been missing since March 8, 1988. (Photo: FBI, Custom)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The FBI is offering a reward in a 29-year-old missing person case.

On March 8, 1988, Tina Finley disappeared and has not been seen or heard from since.

Finley was 25-years-old at the time of her disappearance. She is a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and was last seen in Plummer, Idaho.





The investigation suggests Finley was a victim of foul play. Investigative efforts continue and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of Finley.

“The FBI and Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police are committed to resolving this case,” said Special Agent Kevin Dunton. “We would like to speak with anyone who has information about Tina’s disappearance or details that can help bring resolution and long-awaited justice for her family.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Salt Lake City field office at 801-579-6636.

