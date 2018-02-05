Fake foxes outside CDA resort keep geese away but attract thief

A decoy fox stands guard at the Coeur d'Alene resort. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The staff at the Coeur d’Alene Resort are using an old tactic to combat the geese problem in the area.

The geese have been leaving messes all over the sidewalks outside the resort, and the fake foxes help prevent them from setting up shop.

Staff said one of the fake predators has already been stolen.

The @CDAResort put them out to keep the geese from leaving a mess......of you know what I mean. 💩💩 @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/H6BXdSQucY — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) February 5, 2018

Groundskeepers put the foxes out in the morning and leave them there during the day, but return them to storage at night.

So whoever stole one from the pack had to have done it in broad daylight. Crews said they still have two foxes left and are looking for ways to anchor them to the lawn.



