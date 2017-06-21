Everyday heroes help family in Coeur d'Alene rollover until officers arrive

photo by Taylor Viydo

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho— Everyday heroes worked to keep a family safe until officers arrived after a rollover in Coeur d'Alene Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found “an amazing group of people who had gathered to help others in their community.”

One of the groups removed a six-year-old boy from the rolled over vehicle. A nurse was among the group helping the boy. The nurse checked the boys for injuries and comforted him until his dad arrived.

Another group helped the mom, who was stuck in the vehicle. The group checked her for injuries and assured her that her son would be okay.

A third group who had stopped to help was controlling traffic until officers arrived.

“We have such a great community and this is just one of the many acts that we see daily of people helping each other,” said the Coeur d’Alene Police Department in a Facebook post.

In the post, the police continued to say they were proud to work alongside people like this to keep the community safe.





