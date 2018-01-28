Elk pokes head in window of ISP cruiser

Photo from Idaho State Police (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. — An Idaho State Police trooper had quite the shock when an elk poked its head through the window of a trooper’s vehicle

ISP district one tweeted about the funny incident, saying the elk poked her head through the window as troopers were trying to move the animals off the road.

ISP officials said this happened on Highway 53 near the border of Washington and Idaho.

Um, apparently there are ELK on HWY 53 near the WA ID boarder. This young gal poked her head in the window of Trooper Branch's cruiser while we where trying to move them off the road. Use caution in the area. #Idaho pic.twitter.com/uAPfxBf39L — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) January 28, 2018





