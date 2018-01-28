KREM
Elk pokes head in window of ISP cruiser

January 28, 2018

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. — An Idaho State Police trooper had quite the shock when an elk poked its head through the window of a trooper’s vehicle

ISP district one tweeted about the funny incident, saying the elk poked her head through the window as troopers were trying to move the animals off the road.

ISP officials said this happened on Highway 53 near the border of Washington and Idaho.

 


 

 

