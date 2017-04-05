Deputies arrest two people accused of stealing $2,875 worth of merchandise

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they have two people in custody following a theft at a Walmart in Hayden, Idaho.

Per deputies, Jamie A. Heitman, 23, and Darren M. King, 24, both of Spokane, were arrested Monday after being stopped by deputies following reports they had entered a Walmart and stole a shopping carts worth of merchandise.

Deputies said the two were stopped near Ramsey Road and Dalton Avenue. After further investigation, deputies discovered $2,875 worth of merchandise that had been stolen. Deputies said the two allegedly drove from Spokane and stole two laptop computers and various other electronics.

Deputies recovered the stolen merchandise as well as a concealed pistol, marijuana, and paraphernalia located in the car at the time they were stopped.

Authorities said the two were also charged with violation of a No Contact Order. They said their investigation shows that this is not the first time these two have stolen from the Walmart in Hayden.

Both Heitman and King were charged with Grand Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Concealed Firearm, Violation of a No Contact Order, and Driving while Suspended.

© 2017 KREM-TV