Crowd plunges into Hayden Lake for a good cause

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho – People all over the country spent their New Year’s Day diving into freezing cold water. They were all part of polar plunges to raise money for charity. That includes right here in the Inland Northwest.

A crowd gathered at Honeysuckle Beach on Hayden Lake for the 5th annual ‘Punk Rock Plunge.’ This year, money was raised for a Rathdrum, Idaho girl who was diagnosed with a rare disease. Harper, 4, was diagnosed with ROHHAD syndrome. It impacts her breathing while she sleeps, “Basically she hyperventilates, very shallow breathing when she sleeps because her brain doesn’t tell her to breathe,” said Harper’s mother, Chelsea Pursley.

Harper and her family travel to Seattle Children’s Hospital about four times every year for doctor appointments. The funds raised at the Punk Rock Plunge will help cover the cost of travel. The funds will also help pay for the training of a new service dog.

“I knew this community was something else, but the support that we’ve seen since October when we go the diagnosis has been unreal,” said Pursley.



