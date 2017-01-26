Covered porch collapses on two N. Idaho men

A covered porch collapsed on two North Idaho men Wednesday. (Photo: Custom)

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – Two North Idaho men became trapped after a covered porch collapsed on top of them around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders from Northern Lakes Fire and a Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputy were dispatched to the area. Upon arrival, one of the men had freed himself, but one remained pinned underneath.

Responding authorities were able to help dig the man out and remove roofing from on top of him after 20 minutes.

According to Jim Lyon with Northern Lakes Fire, both men received some facial injuries and were looked at by medics. Both men refused transport to the hospital.

Lyon said the lean-to was approximately 25 x 8 feet and started to pull away from the mobile home due to heavy ice and snow on the metal roof. The men were attempting to support the structure with a jack when it collapsed.

Northern Lakes Fire wants to remind citizens to use extreme caution with the removal of snow and ice from roofs. They want residents to be aware that if there is ice built up, it can dislodge and come down all at once and be extremely heavy and dangerous.

