Couple accused of stealing mail from at least 35 people in Kootenai Co.

Chad Mosby (Photo: KREM)

HAYDEN, Idaho – A two people have been arrested in connection to a string of mail thefts in Kootenai County.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s officials said they received a report of a suspicious vehicle around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said the caller told them a man and woman were in the car and were seen taking mail from multiple mailboxes on Hayden Lake Road. Deputies later located the car as it was coming off Hayden Lake Road at Honeysuckle Avenue.

During the traffic stop, deputies said they found mail believed to be stolen from more than 35 people. Officials said they also found a Washington woman’s stolen driver’s license and checkbook from a car burglary in Spokane, over a dozen cell phones, 15 credit cards that appeared to be stolen and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the driver Jodi Eisenhart, 46, was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into jail. The passenger, Chad Mosby, 40, was arrested for grand theft of a financial transaction card, petit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for driving without privileges.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed as detectives attempt to contact more victims.

