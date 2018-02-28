Community shows support for CDAPD after officer shot in the line of duty

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Support for the Coeur d’Alene Police officer who was shot Tuesday night continues to grow.

Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said officer Charles Hatley was shot in the abdomen after exchanging gunfire with the suspect who was identified as Curtis Ware.

People came together Wednesday to show the Coeur d'Alene police department just how much their loved and how much the community appreciates what they do day in and day out.

Whenever an officer is injured on the job, it is a reminder of how they put their lives on the line every day. Lynn Buhl's husband is a CDA police officer, so for her the reality of what happened Tuesday night hits especially close.

"We've kind of been hit hard the last couple years with the Bonner County deputies last year, Sergeant Greg Moore the year before and now this one," Buhl said.

Buhl along with the wives of other officers rallied together Wednesday to support one another and deliver food to the police department.

"Food seems to be one of the easiest things to provide. It lets the guys just focus on what they need to focus on and not have to worry about grabbing lunch or not eating and running on empty," Buhl said.

The food was donated by several businesses including Nate's New York Pizza and Caruso's. Buhl said even more businesses plan to do the same Thursday. It may seem like a small gesture, but to the officers and their families it means a lot.

"It's huge especially in today's world, seeing them stand up for law enforcement and being law enforcement friendly not even just during situations like this but just events in general," Buhl said.

