Coeur d'Alene's new fire station opens for service

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene’s new fire station opened its doors for service on Tuesday, January 24th.

Fire crews began to respond from the newest station, Fire Station 4, as of Tuesday. Work on the new fire station began in Spring 2016 and was recently completed. Personnel spent the weekend moving in and getting the station set up.

Fire chief Kenny Gabriel said in a press release, “This new station has been needed for a while due to the increased growth in the Northwest area of the City. Having this new station in service will decrease response times to this growing area of the City as well as help keep our other stations in their response areas.”

The fire station was paid for with impact fees on new construction permits. Passage of the General Obligation Bond last year allowed money budgeted for capital purchases to be used to fund the personnel to staff the station. Capital purchases such as rolling rock and equipment were funded with the money from the GO Bond.

Fire Station 4 hired nine new firefighters in October 2016. Officials said opening the station allowed for the promotion of three new captains and five new engineers, also known as drivers.

Mayor Widmyer said in a press release, “Opening this new station was very important to the City. This is one more step in our plan to keep our citizens safe by investing in public safety.”

A formal dedication and open house will take place Spring 2017.

