Coeur d'Alene traffic stop leads to heroin trafficking arrests

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A traffic stop in Kootenai County quickly lead to heroin trafficking arrests on Wednesday night.

Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle on I-90 near Coeur d’Alene.

Deputies contacted the driver, 23-year-old Alyza R. Hawk, and the passenger, 32-year-old David A. Kallowat, both of Pablo, Montana.

During the contact, deputies learned Hawk was driving on a suspended license. Deputies also discovered Kallowat had a felony warrant out of Polston, Montana for possession of dangerous drugs and a probation violation warrant out of Bonneville County, Idaho.

Hawk was arrested for her suspended license and no proof of insurance. Illegal drugs were then located in her pockets.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found two ounces of heroin, hydrocodone, marijuana, paraphernalia and a large amount of money.

Deputies also arrested Kallowat for his warrants and the drugs in the car. Additional heroin was located in Kallowat’s clothes while being booked into jail.

Hawk now faces charges for trafficking heroin, possession of hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving without privileges and driving without proof of insurance.

Kallowat faces charges for his warrants, trafficking heroin, possession of heroin, introducing contraband into jail and possession of paraphernalia.

