Coeur d'Alene Reort named top hotel in Idaho

Coeur d'Alene Resort (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Resort was named the Best Hotel in Idaho by Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure asks readers to select the best hotel in every state each year. Readers take survey on different hotels based on values, service location and attention to detail.

Readers listed the Coeur d’Alene Resort’s golf course with the world’s only floating green and their spa as its most distinguishing features. An article on MSN.com about the top hotels also said the resort is one of the country’s best places to celebrate Christmas.

The list of 50 hotels features a wide variety of locations, from big city hotels to rustic ranches in the wide-open country.

