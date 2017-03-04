Coeur d'Alene Police search for suspected rapist

Steven “Garrett” Bruna (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for a man wanted for raping two women on Thursday,

Officials said Steven “Garrett” Bruna, 20, is wanted on rape charges stemming from two separate incidents. Bruna is 6’2”, 185 pounds and had brown hair and eyes.

The investigation began when officer were contacted by a woman who said she was with Bruna early in the morning on Thursday. She said shortly after she arrived at Bruna’s house, he took her to his bedroom and forcibly raped her. The victim was able to leave the residence with minor injuries.

Detectives contacted another woman who had also been at Bruna’s residence in the early morning hours of Thursday. The second victim reported a similar encounter with Bruna.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

