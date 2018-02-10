Coeur d'Alene Police respond to bank robbery

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the Mountain West Bank located at 1715 Kathleen Avenue for a reported bank robbery. According to police, a male entered the bank just before 1:00 p.m. and carried a note that demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene, according to Coeur d’Alene police.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male and is aged between 20 and 30-years-old. He is approximately 5’08” tall with a stocky build, according to police. He was last seen in a black zip-up style sweatshirt, a gray beanie, and black and white Vans-type tennis shoes. Police say the male also had a bandage across the bridge of his nose.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the FBI at (208) 664-5128. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department says this is an active investigation.



