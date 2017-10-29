Coeur d'Alene police look for robbery suspect

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Police department asked the public for help Sunday night identifying a robbery suspect. Officials responded to the 2800 block of North 15th Street for a robbery at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said the victim, a 91-year-old woman, just parked her car and was getting out when she was approached by a white male. Police said the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and after a brief struggle, took off running. The victim was taken to Kootenai Health for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

The suspect is described as a thin white male between 5’08” and 6’00” tall. He was wearing a dark colored baseball hat and a dark colored jacket or sweatshirt. He was last seen northbound on 15th street in a tan colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

