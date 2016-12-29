Coeur d'Alene police investigating domestic dispute

siren (Photo: KGW)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police officers responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute early Thursday morning.

When police arrived, they contacted a female with obvious head and face trauma. She told officers the dispute was with her boyfriend and she had fled her residence.

Officers attempted to contact the man, who was still inside the residence. When he did not respond, officers entered and found the man deceased.

The female was transported by ambulance to Kootenai Health where she is currently being treated for her injuries.

Police have not released the identities of those involved at this time. Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives were called to the scene and are collecting evidence.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

