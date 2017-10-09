Coeur d'Alene police investigate threats made to Lake City HS student

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—The Coeur d’Alene Police Department said they are investigating threats made to a Lake City High School student after the student refused to send the anonymous suspect nude photographs.

Officials with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department said police were notified Sunday morning about threats made to shoot a female student at school Monday.

Reports said the student received the threats on social media after she refused to send the suspect nude photos.

The suspect used social media apps that would hide their identity, according to investigators.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives said they were working to identify and locate this suspect.

Lake City High School administrators said student safety was a top priority and threats are treated seriously.

Administrators with Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and Lake City High School have been notified and are working with law enforcement.

Lake City High School officials said there would be additional police officers in the area schools looking for suspicious activity.

“We will remain visible and diligent all day,” Lake City High Principal Deanne Clifford said. “Our number one priority is the safety of our students.”

Clifford said she would be available all day Monday to meet with concerned parents.

