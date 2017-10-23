Coeur d'Alene PD offers free winter driving classes

(File image: Thinkstock)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Police Department and Les Schwab Tires are holding free winter driving classes this fall.

“Whether you are new to winter driving or just need a refresher on what to do when the roads turn icy, this class is for you,” officers wrote on Facebook. “We will talk about driving in the snow, avoiding crashes, staying safe in the event of a crash, and what to do if you become stranded.”

The classes are free and the first 30 people registered for each class will get a free ice scraper from Les Schwab.

Class dates:

Saturday October 28 at 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday November 1 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday November 4 at 9:00 a.m.

Tuesday November 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday November 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday November 16 at 6:00 p.m.

To register to attend, CDA PD said you should email Officer Nick Knoll @ winterdriving@cdaid.org or call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at 208-769-2319 between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday.

