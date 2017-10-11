Coeur d'Alene PD, FBI investigating second threat at Lake City High School

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene School District officials said a male Lake City High School student reported receiving a threatening social media post late Wednesday night.

In another incident earlier this week, another report was made by a female student that said she had been threatened on social media after refusing to send nude photographs.

Wednesday night's alleged threat prompted the school district and law enforcement to enact additional security measures at the high school immediately.

Scott Maben with the Coeur d’Alene School District confirmed multiple officers will be in and around campus, and administrators will be visible throughout the school. Doors will remain locked and everyone will be required to enter through the secured and manned front doors. Morning bus students will continue to enter through the manned bus loop doors.

The district is taking additional precautions involving cell phone use. Maben said LCHS students will not be allowed to use personal electronic communication devices, including cell phones, during school hours effective immediately and until further notice. Students in violation of the policy will have their devices confiscated. The device will be held by the administration until a parent or guardian retrieves it, and students could face consequences in the form of detention or night class.

Students will also be permitted form leaving campus for lunch. Maben said once students arrive on campus, they will not be allowed to leave the building before 2:30 p.m.

“We are seeing highly irresponsible and inappropriate behavior on social media used by many students, and the disruptive effect some of these posts are having on school operations cannot continue. This needs to stop now, and we need your help to make that happen,” Maben wrote in a release to parents.

School administrators encourage parents to talk to their children about their social media use and communication with peers.

The Lake City High School administration is offering a $200 reward for information that leads to the identification of the individual or individuals involved in these social media postings.

Maben confirmed the Coeur d’Alene Police Department is working with the FBI to identify the source of the reported social media threats against students. Those found responsible for these alleged threats face severe consequences, which may include expulsion and criminal charges.

