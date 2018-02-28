COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho —Police identified the man involved in a shooting that sent a Coeur d’Alene Police officer to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White identified the man as Curtis Ware.

White said Coeur d'Alene Police stopped Ware near the intersection of Government Way and Hattie Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

At some point during the stop, the officers learned the suspect had a felony warrant for his arrest. When officers approached the suspect, White said Ware engaged the officers with gunfire.

CDA Police: suspect identified as Curtis Bradley Ware.

White said at least one officer was struck by the gunfire. Officers then returned fire on the suspect who was also hit. The officer was transported to Kootenai Health by another officer and was in surgery Tuesday night.

White said Ware was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The injured officer involved in the incident was Charles Hatley, who has been with the Coeur d'Alene PD for six months. He was struck in the abdomen. Another officer, Taylor Beach, put Hatley into a patrol car and took him to Kootenai Health, where he was taken into surgery.



"I'm happy to report this morning that Officer Hatley is doing well, he's recovering at the Kootenai Medical Center," White said.

He thanked the Kootenai Medical Center and the police department law enforcement partners.

The investigation has been turned over to the Critical Incident Taskforce, with Idaho State Police as the lead investigating agency, White said.

