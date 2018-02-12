Coeur d'Alene Ironman course a fan favorite

Dexter Yeats

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The city of Coeur d’Alene is making waves in the Ironman world.

The Ironman 70.3 Athletes’ Choice Awards ranked the city No. 6 in the overall satisfaction category, according to the Ironman website.

"The course and organization was amazing and so enjoyable, the venue was beautiful and fun and the town was fantastic. Pretty sure this is my favorite IRONMAN 70.3 experience of the 11 I've done,” one athlete wrote.

Coeur d’Alene also placed fourth in best race venue and third in best host city experience for its supportive community and "small town vibe."

An athlete also cited Lake Coeur d’Alene’s calm waters, and an enjoyable and relaxing swim as the reason for its top ten ranking in the swim category.

The North Idaho city also received nods for overall bike and run experiences, placing No. 6 in both categories.

