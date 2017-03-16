KREM
Close
Weather Alert 31 weather alerts
Close

Coeur d'Alene awarded $78K for new crosswalk signs

Erin Robinson , KREM 9:18 AM. PDT March 16, 2017

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The City of Coeur d’Alene has been awarded $78,000 to place flashing crosswalk signs throughout the community.

The pedestrian-activated signs will be installed at seven locations where the City has experienced pedestrian or bicycle vs. vehicle collisions.

The new locations include:

• 15th and Montana Avenue

• 15th and Hastings Avenue

• 6th and Sherman Avenue

• 13th and Sherman Avenue

• 9th and Best Avenue

• 7th and Foster Avenue

• 4th and Miller Avenue

The Federal Highway Administration reported that drivers yield for pedestrians 72-96% of the time at the flashing crosswalk areas, versus 0-26% of the time with only a striped crosswalk.

Funding for the new crosswalks was awarded from the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program. The City of Coeur d’Alene will receive and install the devices this summer.

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories