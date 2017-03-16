Coeur d'Alene awarded $78K for new crosswalk signs

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The City of Coeur d’Alene has been awarded $78,000 to place flashing crosswalk signs throughout the community.
The pedestrian-activated signs will be installed at seven locations where the City has experienced pedestrian or bicycle vs. vehicle collisions.
The new locations include:
• 15th and Montana Avenue
• 15th and Hastings Avenue
• 6th and Sherman Avenue
• 13th and Sherman Avenue
• 9th and Best Avenue
• 7th and Foster Avenue
• 4th and Miller Avenue
The Federal Highway Administration reported that drivers yield for pedestrians 72-96% of the time at the flashing crosswalk areas, versus 0-26% of the time with only a striped crosswalk.
Funding for the new crosswalks was awarded from the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program. The City of Coeur d’Alene will receive and install the devices this summer.
