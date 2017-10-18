City of Coeur d'Alene aims to make parking faster and easier

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The city of Coeur d’Alene rolled out new technology over the summer to enforce street parking downtown. Instead of metermaids marking your car’s tires with chalk, the new technology tracks your license plate.

The city of Coeur d’Alene said the goal of the new system is to more efficiently manage timed parking limits. After three months on the streets, the city says it is achieving that goal. The Deputy City Administrator, Sam Taylor, said the system is working and it has been very accurate.

The next step is to use the new system in parking lots, including McEuen Park. The hope is to reduce lines at the payment kiosk where the city has issued more than 116,000 parking receipts.

The new #parking enforcement in downtown CdA doing well. Next step, add new system to parking lots like at McEuen Park. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/DHKv4XD20A — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 19, 2017

Right now, visitors get a receipt from the pay kiosk that shows when their two free hours have expired. Now, the city of Coeur d’Alene wants visitors to park, input their license plate number, and walk away. The city hopes to get this system up and running soon.

