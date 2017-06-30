CDAPD warn people to watch their drinks after reports of possible druggings

We asked you what you're favorite beers were for National Beer Day! Here are your answers! 1. Ironhorse (Photo: Christopher Furlong, Getty Images)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Friday that they have received reports from both men and women who feel they have been drugged after drinking at different bars in the Coeur d’Alene area.

In light of the upcoming holiday, the CdA Police Department and local bar owners said they want everyone to have a safe and happy 4th of July. They posted several steps on Facebook you can take to avoid being a victim and stay safe when you go to any bar:

Go with friends you know and trust. Friends can look out for each other to ensure everyone stays safe.

Order your own drinks. Get your drinks from the bartender no matter who is paying for it. If possible, watch as your drink is being prepared and delivered.

Do not leave your drink unattended. Drugs can be pills, powder and liquid which can be added to a drink in a split second while you are not paying attention.

Look for a change in flavor. Often when a drug is added to a drink, it will taste bitter or sour. If the flavor of your drink has changed, do not drink it.

Look out for blue drinks. Some drugs, like Rohypnol, can have a dye in them that will change the color of the drink. If you did not order a blue drink, do not drink it.

Drink from the original container. Drinks that are served in the original container, like bottled beer, are must less likely to be tampered with.

Cover your cup. If you are talking to a group of people while holding a drink, cover it with your hand.

Be aware of sudden feelings of drunkenness. If you suddenly feel very intoxicated and have not had much to drink, talk with someone about how you feel and stop drinking for the rest of the night.

Be alert for anyone behaving strangely. Be aware if someone is very aggressive or pressuring you to do things you are not comfortable with. Alert friends and bar staff of the issue.

Have a designated driver. Having a designated driver not only ensures everyone gets home safe, but the designated driver can also help watch for suspicious behavior.

