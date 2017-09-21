CDAPD searches for suspect who robbed store at gunpoint

Jordan's Grocery robbery suspect (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Jordan’s Grocery on N 15th Street around 9:00 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities said the male suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. The clerk removed money from the cash register and gave it to the suspect. Officials said the suspect fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” – 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket with a light gray or white hoodie underneath. He also had on a black sweat type pants with a gray stripe and black and white Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

