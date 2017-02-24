CDA veteran dies after dedicating his life to honoring fallen soldiers

Jim Shepperd, 90 (Photo: Custom)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The City of Coeur d’Alene is honoring a World War II veteran who has touched many people in the community over the weekend.

Jim Shepperd, 90 passed away in his sleep on Tuesday. Sheppard has spent the last 70 years honoring veterans in the community.

City leaders said Shepperd rang the bell at McEuen Park on Veterans Day every year and took part in the Fourth of July parade. They said he always ensured that the community had the opportunity to pay its respects to to our veterans every year. Many people who knew him said he was a great man.

The city will keep military flags at the Veterans Memorial in McEuen Park at half-staffed to honor Shepperd. They want to make sure they honor him for his service to our country and to his community.

Shepperd was born in Hayden, Idaho and graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1944. He then went straight to boot camp and later became a Carpenters Mate in the Navy. After his discharge, he was a lifetime member of the VFW.

He will be buried Saturday at Forest Cemetery where city leaders will line the driveway with 20 American flags.

