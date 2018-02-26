CDA Public Schools will allow students to walk out to protest gun violence

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Public School leaders said they will allow students and staff to walk out March 14.

Students around the country are planning to walk out that day and several other days in demonstrations about school violence.

School leaders said they will allow students to participate in demonstrations because they recognize that they have a constitutional right to speak out, assemble peacefully and petition our government for change.

District administrators and School Resource Officers said they will develop a plan to allow students and staff to exercise their rights by also providing for their safety and minimizing disruption to students’ education.

On Friday, Spokane Public School leaders said they are still discussing how they will respond to this national call to action. While the district has not yet heard of students planning to participate, Spokane Public School officials said their main priority is the safety of its students. The same goes for the Central Valley School district, which also has not yet heard of any students wanting to participate.

© 2018 KREM-TV