CDA police need help identifying suspect who shot at unoccupied school

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene police officers received a report of a bullet hole in the wall of a school early Wednesday.

CDA police said they believe someone may have shot at the Coeur d’Alene Montessori School on West Dalton Avenue while they drove by in a car. Detectives determined the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night while the school was unoccupied. Authorities also recovered a small caliber bullet that was lodged in the wall. A shell casing was also found in the roadway.

There is no suspect at this time, but it is an active investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the CDA Police Department at (208)-292-5784.

