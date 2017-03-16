Candlelight vigil to be held for Kelly Pease this weekend

(Photo courtesy of the Pease family)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Family members of Kelly Pease are hosting a candle light vigil this weekend.

According to Pease’s daughter, Gabby, the vigil will be held at KMC on Saturday, March 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

A GoFundMe account was also set up to pay for funeral expenses.

Pease, 37, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the Kootenai Health parking lot. She was a single mother of five.

Pease moved to Coeur d’Alene from Montana some years ago. For the last 10 years, she was a certified nurse’s assistant. She was at Kootenai Health on March 8th, the day of her murder, as part of her clinical rotations to become a nurse. The money she made as a nurse would help to fund her dream of building a farm.

The Pease children said their mother was loved by many and they have been overwhelmed with the amount of support they have received since their mother’s death. Her children wanted to make clear: Kelly was a victim of domestic violence. They wanted everyone to take their mother’s death to heart.

Steven Denson, 61, was wanted in connection to Pease’s death, but was later found dead in his vehicle. According to court documents, Denson and Pease were engaged.

