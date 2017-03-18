Candlelight vigil held for N. Idaho murder victim

Candlelight vigil for Kelly Pease (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for the woman who was found dead at Kootenai Health.

The vigil was held at Kootenai Health at 6:00 p.m. where everyone held a candle in memory of Kelly Pease.

Friends said Pease was intelligent and had a big heart.

Pease’s daughter Gabby said they will never stop fighting for their mom and they want to put an end to domestic violence. The Pease children said their mother was loved by many and they have been overwhelmed with the amount of support they have received since their mother’s death.

A GoFundMe account was also set up to pay for funeral expenses.

Pease, 37, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the Kootenai Health parking lot. She was a single mother of five.

Pease moved to Coeur d’Alene from Montana some years ago. For the last 10 years, she was a certified nurse’s assistant. She was at Kootenai Health on March 8th, the day of her murder, as part of her clinical rotations to become a nurse. The money she made as a nurse would help to fund her dream of building a farm.

Steven Denson, 61, was wanted in connection to Pease’s death, but was later found dead in his vehicle. According to court documents, Denson and Pease were engaged.

