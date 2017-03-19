Candlelight vigil held for N. Idaho murder victim

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flooding forces emergency in Bonner County
-
40 ways Steve Gleason changed my life
-
Gonzaga Men's Basketball on to Sweet 16
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
ZAGS AWAIT ONE-OF-A-KIND RECRUIT
-
Lane splitting bill
-
Train loaded with grain derails in Boundary County
-
Will Gonzaga's Zach Collins go to the NBA?
-
Ark. 14-year-old finds 7 carat diamond at Ark. state park
-
Flood waters recede for some Springdale residents, more rain expected
More Stories
-
Ferris HS football coach on paid leave over claims…Mar 19, 2017, 12:46 p.m.
-
Kootenai Co. leaders warn of rising Spokane RiverMar 19, 2017, 9:13 a.m.
-
Woman escapes assault at Spokane Valley ParkMar 19, 2017, 9:44 a.m.