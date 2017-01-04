Busy year means higher cost for Cd'A carousel

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Post Falls woman says neighbors covered car in snow
-
Local Starbucks bans man over 'creepy' note
-
Court documents reveal details about crash that killed bicyclist near Airway Heights
-
Businesses react to minimum wage increase
-
Spokane bank robbery suspect may have hit Salt Lake City area before heading north
-
Police responding to bank robbery in N. Spokane
-
Local family makes the best of cold and snow
-
New details into missing Spokane man's murder
More Stories
-
Police respond to bank robbery in N. SpokaneJan. 4, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
-
Busy construction year hikes up cost for Cd'A carouselJan. 4, 2017, 4:02 p.m.
-
'That's your job, and you just do it' Local USPS…Jan. 4, 2017, 4:15 p.m.