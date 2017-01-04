Busy construction year hikes up cost for Cd'A carousel

Carousel

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Crews continue to work on a historic carousel building in Coeur d’Alene and officials said Wednesday the cost of that project is high, because of how much construction the city has seen in the past year.

Non-profit Coeur d’Alene Carousel Foundation said they are working to re-erect the ponies that once graced the Lake City’s historic playland pier back in the day. Fundraising to make that dream a reality has not been easy, though.

“Well, we’re in a construction boom,” Rita Sims-Snyder, a member of the carousel foundation board said.

“And so that raises costs.”

It turns out the need for builders in the area is not helping. Sims-Snyder said their construction expenses have been around 25 percent higher than what they were expecting.

She is not blaming anyone, though.

“Whenever you’re in a boom, it’s supply and demand,” she said. “There’s more demand than supply.”

Whether or not you can technically call it a “boom,” City of Coeur D’Alene leaders said they have noticed the trend too. Construction companies are operating with smaller crews and there is plenty of work to go around. As a result, costs are higher than normal.

Sims-Snyder said they have been hit with that just like everyone else.

You may think it sounds like we are saying this is a problem, but it is actually a good problem for North Idaho to have.

That has meant though, that the carousel foundation is continuing to fundraise to help cover their costs. The most prominent way they hope people will donate?

Adopt and name one of the horses.

“if I remember right, Pam’s magic pony. So it’s going to be really fun watching the pony names as they are adopted one by one,” Sims-Snyder said.

